Oxygen Express leaves Bokaro with 6 oxygen tankers for Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: The Oxygen Express has left for Madhya Pradesh with six oxygen tankers. It is coming from Bokaro and expected to reach in Jabalpur on Tuesday late night. Two oxygen tankers will be provided there and four will be unloaded at Mandideep for Bhopal by Wednesday morning. Railway and district administration officials have started preparations for unloading the oxygen tankers. The Railways has made arrangements for transportation of the oxygen tankers.

Besides, an army plane will take off with two tankers for Bokaro from Gwalior on Wednesday and a plane will take off with one tanker for Bokaro from Bhopal on Thursday, as well as on Friday.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had spoken to railway minister Piyush Goel about the transportation of oxygen tankers from Bokaro and other places, following which the Oxygen Express was created to transport oxygen-filled tankers from Bokaro. Now, the Oxygen Express carrying six oxygen tankers has already left Bokaro for Madhya Pradesh after leaving for Maharashtra. Madhya Pradesh is the second state where the Oxygen Express is supplying oxygen tankers.

Earlier, Railways teams had taken stock of the preparations at the railway stations and Mandideep was chosen up as the most suitable site for easy loading and unloading of the tankers. From Mandideep, oxygen will be supplied to Bhopal and the other districts.