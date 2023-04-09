Overheard in Bhopal: Angry RSS and diesel thief

Representative pic |

Officer-jeweller links

The links between a secretary-level IAS officer and a jeweller have become the talk of his department these days. Since the officer handles an important department, he directly deals with those who have some work. This Sahib tells those people to hand over the lucre to a jeweller having shop in New Market. Immediately after the person gives the dough, his work is done. Consequently, the suppliers, who work for the department the officer heads, visit the jeweller’s shop every now and then. Someone close to the officer introduced him to the goldsmith. Now, the gem dealer maintains the officer’s accounts. It is heard that the officer is constructing a big house in Bhopal, and the gem-dealer is helping him. The officer has made a lot of money through devious dealings in those places where he has been posted, for which there is a volley of complaints against him.

Diesel thief

A senior IAS officer is stealing diesel from a taxi at his residence. The owner of a travel agency has made the allegation against the officer; yet, the story does not end there. Fed up with this senior officer, the travel agency owner is ready to give up government work worth lakhs of rupees. A taxi of the agency has been put on duty at the officer’s residence. Diesel pilfered from the vehicle is used in private vehicles. The travel agency owner is worried about the devious activities of the officer and his staff. The officer is also exploiting the driver of the travel agency so much that nobody is ready to perform duty at his residence. Not only that, the Sahib is asking for commission from the agency. Cheesed off the Sahib’s conduct, the travel agency owner related the tale of his woes to another officer who was shocked. Since officer is not in a position to take any action against the Sahib, he kept mum.

Sangh angry

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh seems to be angry about the transfer of an officer to a district dominated by tribal people. On an earlier occasion, when madam was posted to another district, she had a dispute with some RSS members over organising a function. The situation came to such a pass that she had to be shifted from there. A legislator of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party also complained against her. Now, she has been appointed collector of a district dominated by the tribal people. After her appointment, the message about her dispute with the RSS was circulated in the district. The old story is being told to those who are associated with the Sangh. Ergo, the RSS is angry about her posting to the district. Since the officer is known for her uprightness and strictness, the higher-ups in the administration like her, but she is not on good terms with politicians. Now that the officer’s place of posting cannot be changed, the RSS members had to bear it quietly.

Ready to resign

An IAS officer who has gone to his home cadre from Madhya Pradesh is ready to resign. After his tenure on deputation in Madhya Pradesh, the officer was called back to his home cadre. The aim to call him back, as the stories go, is to punish him. The BJP rules the state where he is back. The Chief Minister of the state, who is gnashing his teeth against the officer, wants to correct the bureaucrat. There are whispers in the corridors of power that the Chief Minister has made plans to send the officer behind bars. Several cases have been registered against the officer. So, may be sent to jail. This is the reason that he is trying to return to MP after resigning from the service. The officer wants some position in the state after putting in his papers. Nevertheless, since a powerful Chief Minister of a BJP-ruled state is angry with the officer, it may be a politically unwise to call him back to the MP.

Taking revenge!

Plans are afoot to send a retired officer to jail. Originally, a resident of Madhya Pradesh, the retired officer has been in a very powerful position in a neighbouring state. Politics at the Centre is likely to have an impact on the officer. A probe agency went to the neighbouring state and quizzed the officer for hours about his properties disproportionate to his known sources of income. The probe agency is getting ready to imprison him. The organisation, where the officer is working, is not on good terms with the Congress. Once the officer is imprisoned, the ground will be prepared to convey a message to the country. The chain of incidents connected with the officer has scared another retired Sahib who is holding the charge of a government department in the state. Both the officers are running several projects on partnership. Against this backdrop, if there is any problem for one officer, it is bound to impact the other.

Officer shocked

A secretary-level IAS officer, posted to an unimportant department, recently got a jolt. The government was ready to appoint him commissioner of a division. A minister also wanted the bureaucrat to be in a division. The government was ready to do that on the minister’s recommendations. An order was about to be issued, but, suddenly, his name was struck off the transfer list, and another officer was appointed commissioner of the division. Now, the officer is worried, and wants to know who was behind deleting his name from the list. Actually, the Sahib is considered close to a former chief secretary, which weighed heavy on him. Just before the release of the transfer list, since every bit of information about the officer reached the higher-ups in the administration, his transfer to a division as a commissioner was stopped. Nevertheless, the minister, who was keen on transferring the officer, is angry about the administration’s sudden change of decision.