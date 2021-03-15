OVER 5,000 ACTIVE COVID CASES FOUND IN MP

BHOPAL: Active cases increased to over 5,000 in Madhya Pradesh. The rate of positive patients in the state is 5.4%. The state reported 797 corona cases on Monday pushing the infection tally to 2,69,391 and death toll to 3839 as three more fell to the disease. At least 5,024 active cases are found from samples of 14,605 and 38 samples were rejected.

Bhopal reported 199 cases when the case load touched 45,535 with 978 active cases. Jabalpur reported 59 cases with 250 active cases while Gwalior reported 25 cases with 170 active cases. Ujjain reported 212 active cases and Betul reported 150 active cases. Chhindwara reported 151 active cases. Burhanpur reported 19 cases with 127 active cases. Many smaller districts also reported high number of active cases. Districts like Barwani (44), Mandsaur (52), Sehore (52), Khandwa (58), Sidhi (50) are striking in the tally. Over all vaccination went to 16,63,104 in Madhya Pradesh. Bhopal reported 31,716 in 60-plus category while 7188 vaccination cases in category for co-morbidities. Indore vaccination cases went to 53,047 in 60-plus category while 13,007 in co-morbidities category so far. So far comorbidities tally went to 67432 while vaccination of 60-plus category tally to 5,11,991. Similarly, the second dose percentage is 68 in MP.