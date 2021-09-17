On PM’s 71st birthday, 75,000 saplings planted in as many schools in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said here on Friday they were celebrating the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi not as a festival but as a day to reiterate their commitment to public welfare and good governance, as per state government spokesperson.

“It is a happy coincidence that we are also celebrating ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’. Also, today September 17 is the 71st birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Prime Minister Modi never works to earn fame. His aim is public welfare and development. In line with this spirit, the birthday of Prime Minister Modi is being celebrated in the form of a massive tree plantation campaign and vaccination campaign in the state”, said the CM addressing a gathering during a massive tree plantation programme at Smart City park in Bhopal on Friday.

The CM planted 75 saplings in Smart City parden along with the dignitaries of Bhopal.

Chouhan said, “The Jan-Kalyan and Suraaj Abhiyan, which started from September 17, will continue till October 7. Activities related to women, children, farmers welfare and health, education, urban and rural development, energy, industrial development, drinking water will be conducted in the campaign.”

“I myself have also taken a pledge to plant one sapling every day. Today is my 211th day of planting saplings continuously in the order of resolution.” Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister

CM said Prime Minister Modi's mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas’ will give shape to his dream of building a self-reliant, outstanding, prosperous, and secure India.

Wishing the Prime Minister on his birthday a healthy, long and happy life on behalf of people of the state CM said Modi was taking the country on the path of progress and development. “Prime Minister Modi is a confluence of knowledge, action and devotion”, he said.

CM said, “Prime Minister Modi is active in building a self-reliant, glorious, clean, educated, secure India. He is also very sensitive towards the environment. Prime Minister Modi believes that environmental protection is necessary to hand over a clean climate to the coming generation. Therefore, on the birthday of Prime Minister 75000 saplings are being planted simultaneously in 75000 schools of the state. As many as 2 lakh people have joined this campaign.

Along with this, a tree plantation programme was also organized by the Forest Department at 100 places, where Rudraksha saplings were planted. Ankur campaign was going on in the state for environmental protection, under which 279000 people planted 386000 saplings so far.

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 10:48 PM IST