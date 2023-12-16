 On Cam: Family Carries Patient In Blanket In Absence Of Stretcher At Gwalior's Famous Hospital
FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, December 16, 2023, 12:13 PM IST
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Another incident raising concerns about the health infrastructure of Madhya Pradesh has been reported in Gwalior. A video showing family members rushing their elderly patient wrapped in a blanket in the absence of a stretcher at Gajra Raja Medical College's 1000-bed hospital in Gwalior is being widely circulated on social media.

The family waited for more than an hour for the stretcher to take their patient to the doctor's room, situated on the other end of the huge hospital campus. However, when they could not avail one, four of the family members wrapped their patient in a blanket, held the four corners, and rushed him to the doctor's room.

Management Claims Hospital Well-Equipped

However, the hospital management has claimed that the campus is well-equipped with all facilities.

According to the information, an elderly man had come to Gwalior's 1000-bed hospital from Morena after he suffered severe chest pain. His condition was sensitive, and he thus could not walk. When the family members asked the hospital staff to arrange a stretcher, they did not pay attention. The kin searched for the stretcher for an hour, but in vain. As the patient's condition started deteriorating, they carried him in a blanket to the doctor's room. His condition is now said to be stable.

This is not the first...

A few months ago a similar incidnet was reported at Gwalior hospital where a woman was seen dragging her ailing father on a blanket due to unavailability of stretcher.

