No worries, All Smiles: A reunion after 16 long months in Bhopal schools

BHOPAL: Teachers and students were quite happy and relaxed to see each other after a gap of almost 16 months as schools in the city reopened for class 12 on Monday.
The attendance, however, was poor in some schools due to rain and the reluctance of the parents to send their wards to school for fear of Covid.
Covid- protection-norms were followed in the schools. Teachers and students got entry after thermal scanning at the main gate of the school. And both were in face-masks. In fact, students at Model Higher Secondary School, T. T. Nagar, were welcomed with face masks and a hand sanitiser instead of ‘Tilak’ and sweets. Students reached around 9.30 am with consent letters from their parents. Teachers took both offline and online classes and they taught subjects Physics, chemistry Biology, Hindi, English, Math etc.
Collector Avinash Lavania visited the Government Subhash Higher Secondary School for Excellence, Bhopal. He spent around one hours in the school and aware the students and teachers about corona protection norms. Around 120 students turned up for the classes.
Arpana Narolia who teaches accountancy in the school says both teachers and students were both excited. “Collector sir discussed about consent letters of parents and corona protection norms. We first took introduction of the students and asked their well-beings, ”she said
Student Abhishek Suman says “ Collector sir asked the students if they came after the permission of their parents and also said to follow corona-protection norms.”
Student Palak Gupta says that her experience was quite good. She cleared her doubts which she was unable to do in online classes.
Model Higher Secondary School: Vice Principal of Model Higher Secondary School R K Shrivastava says that they have tradition to welcome the students with Tilak and sweets but they couldn’t do so due to infection. “So, we decided to welcome them with face masks and sanitiser,” he said. The total strength of class 12 is 500 in the school. Of these 250 students visited the school on the day, he says. Mamta Dixit who teaches Hindi in the school says that she is very happy to see the students together after a long time. “We reached the school at 8.45am to welcome the school. I took online and offline class together,” she said. A student, Khushi Rajat, says she is feeling very good after coming to school after a gap of around one year. “ I was not comfortable with online classes. Now, I can clear my doubts from the teacher directly. There is no fear and hesitation now,” she says. Similarly, a student Deepak Mishra says he was getting bored and anxious at home. “ Now, I am happy to meet teachers and students. I reached the school at 9.30 am. Five subjects were taught,” he said.
Kamla Nehru Girls Higher Secondary School : Principal of Govt. Kamla Nehru Girls Higher Secondary School, TT Nagar, Pushpa Rao says that around 18 students came on the first day. Total strength of the school is 119. “Rain and reluctance of the parents to send their wards to school for fear of Covid may be the reason for the poor strength of the students,” Rao says.
Kamla Nehru Girls Higher Secondary School: Around 5 students have turned up at government higher secondary school Vidhya Vihar School, professor Colony on the first day. Not a single student turned at 1 pm. Principal of the school Kamrani says “90 % students in our school stay in ST/SC hostels in the city and hostels have only reopened today. So students couldn’t come to school today.” Heavy rain may be another reason, she says.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)