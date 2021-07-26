No worries, All Smiles: A reunion after 16 long months in Bhopal schools

BHOPAL: Teachers and students were quite happy and relaxed to see each other after a gap of almost 16 months as schools in the city reopened for class 12 on Monday.

The attendance, however, was poor in some schools due to rain and the reluctance of the parents to send their wards to school for fear of Covid.

Covid- protection-norms were followed in the schools. Teachers and students got entry after thermal scanning at the main gate of the school. And both were in face-masks. In fact, students at Model Higher Secondary School, T. T. Nagar, were welcomed with face masks and a hand sanitiser instead of ‘Tilak’ and sweets. Students reached around 9.30 am with consent letters from their parents. Teachers took both offline and online classes and they taught subjects Physics, chemistry Biology, Hindi, English, Math etc.

Collector Avinash Lavania visited the Government Subhash Higher Secondary School for Excellence, Bhopal. He spent around one hours in the school and aware the students and teachers about corona protection norms. Around 120 students turned up for the classes.

Arpana Narolia who teaches accountancy in the school says both teachers and students were both excited. “Collector sir discussed about consent letters of parents and corona protection norms. We first took introduction of the students and asked their well-beings, ”she said

Student Abhishek Suman says “ Collector sir asked the students if they came after the permission of their parents and also said to follow corona-protection norms.”

Student Palak Gupta says that her experience was quite good. She cleared her doubts which she was unable to do in online classes.