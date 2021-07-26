Madhya Pradesh: Schools open to low response: Rain, parents’ apprehension mar attendance

BHOPAL: Schools across the state were opened on Monday for the students of Classes 11 and 12. Students of class 12 were only called on the first day, however, their , attendance remained significantly low schools because of parent’s apprehensions and heavy rains, as per officials and school teachers.

All government higher secondary schools were opened for classroom studies but they got poor response from the students on the very first day. On an average only 20% of the students came to attend classes.

Staff members of several schools remained busy in special vaccination camp organized by the health department exclusively for teaching and non-teaching staff.

Some schools saw presence of only 2-5 students. They were sent back without classes.

Teachers didn’t turn up in several schools in Vindhya and Chambal division. Students had to return after seeing locks in their schools. District education officer of Morena district has ordered inquiry after reports that some schools remained locked on Monday.

Retired principal from a government schools in Bhopal, Madhulata Saxena attributed low presence of students to fear among parents related to third wave of coronavirus.

According to guidelines issued by the school education department classes 9 and 10 may start from August 5.

Private schools affiliated to CBSE remained closed almost all across the state. They will open schools after August 15.