No end in sight to infighting among BJP leaders in MP

BJP state chief VD Sharma | FP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There seems to be no end in sight to the infighting among the BJP leaders in the state.

The removal of Sagar Mayor’s husband from the state working committee is set to trigger a conflict between BJP state president VD Sharma and Urban Development Minister Bhupendra Singh.

Tiwari is considered very close to Singh, but removing him, the party organisation has given a strong message to Singh.

There is turmoil in the Sagar unit of the party these days. Minister of PWD Gopal Bhargava, Transport Minister Govind Singh Rajput, legislators Shailendra Jain and Pradeep Laria have crossed swords with Bhupendra Singh.

Against this backdrop, Tiwari’s removal indicates that the organisation is with the lobby opposed to Singh. Action against Tiwari has sparked resentment among Singh’s supporters.

A controversial message about Sharma, posted from Tiwari’s mobile phone, led to the latter’s removal. Tiwari, however, tendered an apology, saying the letter was posted because of the fault of his staff, besides he handed over a letter of regret to the Chief Minister.

Tiwari said that his staff had posted the message by mistake, and that he sought an apology from Sharma for it.

He further said that he had tried to meet Sharma, who left Sagar on Friday, but a meeting with him could not take place and that he would work for the party as a simple worker.

Similarly, Bhopal Mayor Malti Rai and chairman of the Nigam Parishad, Kishan Suryawanshi, have locked horns.

One the one hand, Rai has the support of minister Vishvas Sarang. On the other hand, Suryawanshi is considered close to Sharma.

The dispute between Rai and Suryawanshi has embittered the relationship between Sarang and Sharma.

There are disputes between the ministers and the party organisation at several places in the state, which may cause trouble to the party before the election.