New Wild Life Rescue Centres To Be Set Up In MP, Says CM Mohan Yadav Before Gujarat Visit

New Wild Life Rescue Centers Will Be Established In MP Amid Rapid Growth In Animal Population: CM Mohan Yadav Before Gujarat Visit |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav confirmed on Wednesday that new wild life centres will be, established in Madhya Pradesh. The statement was issued just before CM's Gujarat visit.

While highlighting the need of establishing new wild life centres Yadav emphasised the rise in the number of wildlife. Statistics reveals, Madhya Pradesh has highest numbers of tigers, leopards and vultures. Crocodiles and Gharial are found in numbers across the state in several different regions. And the state recently welcomed a King Cobra as well.

The government is establishing new national park by shifting Cheetahs from Kuno National Park to Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary. "With the formation of two new tiger reserve and rise in wild life, need has been felt to establish new wild life rescue centers." Yadav said

At present, Van Vihar is the only functional wildlife rescue centre in the state. Injured wild animals are often shifted here from distant regions for treating injured animal, which not only delays care but also causes stress to the animals due to the change in environment.

State government is adding efforts going to strengthen the state’s conservation efforts by increasing number of Zoo in state. Provision has been made in budget to establish two Zoo in the state.

During his visit to Gujarat, CM will go to Jamnagar and will study all the arrangements made to take care of wild animals and attempt talks regarding wildlife exchange programs.