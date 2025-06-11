65-Year-Old Man Consumes Acid Inside Indore Collector Office After Repeated Complaints Go Unheard, Dies During Treatment

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 65-year-old man died after drinking acid inside Indore Collector's office on Tuesday.

He was upset as no action was taken on his repeated complaints about a land dispute.

According to information, the man was identified as Karan Chauhan, who consumed acid inside the Collector’s office during a public hearing session.

Chauhan, a resident of Lilendipura in Depalpur area, had been trying to get his 2.25 bigha land back for years.

According to his complaint, five people had taken illegal possession of his land. He also claimed they tricked him into signing a blank stamp paper and stopped him from farming on his land.

Despite complaining several times, no strict steps were taken by the authorities.

On Tuesday, during the weekly public hearing, Chauhan went to meet ADM Rajendra Raghuvanshi with an acid bottle hidden with him. Inside the ADM's cabin, he opened the bottle and drank the acid.

The staff present in the room rushed him to MY Hospital for treatment, but he died later that night.

The incident has raised serious questions about how such cases are handled, and how helpless citizens are forced to take extreme steps when their voices are not heard.