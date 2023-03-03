NEET PG 2023: 1500 MBBS students to take exams on March 5 in Madhya Pradesh

Representational image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): About 1500 MBBS students will appear for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (PG) to be held on March 5 in Madhya Pradesh. Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya has informed Lok Sabha that NEET for PG would not be postponed.

Earlier, Supreme Court had dismissed the petition filed to postpone the NEET PG. The aspirants under internship period had demanded to postpone the exam as the candidates were finding it difficult to prepare for it and continue with their internship.

The National Board of Education had told Supreme Court that 2.09 lakh students had registered for NEET PG and it would be difficult to hold the exam later if it is cancelled.

Junior Doctors’ Association (undergraduate) member Dr Akash Soni said 1500 MBBS students would appear in NEET PG on March 5. “We do not have any option. We did not find much time for preparations,” he added.

