Naxals kill four persons on suspicion of being police informers in last 9 months in Balaghat

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Naxals have allegedly killed four persons on the suspicion of being police informers in the last nine months in Balaghat, an official said.

Recently, a youth was shot dead in Balaghat district on Tuesday night, the police said on Wednesday.

ADG intelligence Adarsh Katiyar told Free Press that presently, only two districts of MP Balaghat and Mandla were Maoists affected districts. But Dindori district has also been notified as a naxal affected district by the government of India.

According to sources, the naxals are preparing a ‘Red Corridor’ in the state, which will reach Amarkantak and also preparing a base camp in the Kanha national park.

Katiyar has said that the state government and the police are capable of stopping the naxal movement in the state, adding that recently the police have gunned down the rewarded naxals in gun fighting.

Citing an example he claimed that in the last two year 2019 and 2020 as many as five major actions were taken against the naxal which were not taken in the last 10 years.

Four killed in the last nine months

On March 22, 2022, naxals killed a youth near Mukki gate of the Kanha National Park in Balaghat district.

On November 13, 2021, naxals killed two villagers at Malikhedi village under Baihar police station in the district on suspicion of being police informers.

Similary, on June 31, 2021, a man was shot dead in Bamhani village of the district on suspicion of being a police informer.

Police encountered Maoists

On July 9, 2019, two wanted Maoists, including a woman cadre were gunned down in an encounter in the dense forest in Lanji area of Balaghat district. Slain Maoists carried a reward of Rs 14 lakh each.

The slain Maoists were identified as Mangesh and Nande, both carrying rewards of Rs 14 lakh each declared by MP, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra government.

On December 12, 2020, the Balaghat police gunned down two women naxal under the Kiranpur police station in two days. One Sobha was killed in the cross firing on the night of December 11. She was a resident of Gadchiroli, Chhattisgarh.

Another woman identified as Savitri was killed in the encounter in the morning. She was a resident of Gangnoor, Bijapur, Chhattisgarh. The police confiscated the Insas rifle and live cartridges from the spot.

Nonetheless, it is said that two platoons, Vistar Platoon-2 and Vistar Platoon-3 of the CPI(Maoists) Kavardha-Balaghat (KB Division) are working on the plans to establish a Left Wing Extremist (LWE) corridor from Kavardha to Dindori via Balaghat and Mandla districts. Their wings are operating in the state.

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 12:37 PM IST