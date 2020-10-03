Navratri 2020: MP Government lifts restrictions on height of idols

The state government has withdrawn its decision to restrict the height of idols to six feet for Navratri festival, which will begin from October 17, 2020. Besides, state government has granted for Dussehra celebrations while retaining the ban on garbas.

Navratri pandal size, which was earlier 10 x 10 square metres, has been increased to 30 x 45 square metres.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who reviewed the status Covid infection in the state on Saturday, granted certain relaxations for Navratri celebrations. The permission for presence of 10 devotees for immersion of idols has been granted.

The restrictions imposed on Navratri festival had invited ire from Hindu outfits like Jai Bhavani group whose members had staged demonstration at Roshanpura Square stating that height of idols has nothing to with Corona spread. Similarly, they had argued that small-sized pandals will spread Covid infection more as they will be congested.