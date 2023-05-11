National Technology Day: Overuse of gadgets works as slow poison, using earphones for hours leading to early hearing loss among youths

Canva

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Think twice before you get addicted to earphones and headphones because electronic gadgets may harm your health. For instance, using earphones is causing early hearing loss among youths. On the eve of National Technology Day, Free Press talked to doctors to know the impact.

"Few years back, cases of hearing loss among youths were zero. But now we get young patients complaining of hearing-related problems everyday. We get 25-30 cases of early hearing loss every month. All of this is due to excessive use of earphones," ENT specialist Dr Yashveer JK said. "Beware of ringing noise in your head, it can be a sign of early hearing loss," he added.

Earbuds work as slow poison for one’s mental and physical health if not used in a controlled manner. Similarly, smartphones, tablets and laptops may cause health problems.

Psychiatrist Dr Satyakant Trivedi said increased screen time was causing insomnia, decreased focus, decreased attention span, behavioural issues, problems in sleep. Local psychiatrists get 100 cases of mental health problems in a month, which are due to excessive screen time.

Dr ID Chaurasia, a professor and senior neurosurgeon at Gandhi Medical College, said, "Increaseed screen time is causing headaches, cervical spondylosis and trigeminal neuralgia. Among the 10 cervical cases that we receive in a day, 4 are caused by excessive use of phones and laptops."