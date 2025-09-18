Mumbai-Gorakhpur Train Delayed By 2 Hours After Passenger Climbs Train's Roof & Creates Ruckus In MP's Katni

Mumbai-Gorakhpur Train Delayed By 2 Hours After Passenger Climbs Train's Roof In MP's Katni | AI Generated Image

Katni (Madhya Pradesh): Kashi Express (15017), moving from Mumbai to Gorakhpur, was delayed by over 2 hours after a passenger created ruckus by climbing over the train's roof at Madhya Pradesh's Katni station.

According to information, he was travelling in a general coach late on Saturday night and didn't get enough space to sit or even stand due to overcrowding.

Irked, he left the coach, climbed the train's roof and remained obstinate about 'not moving' for over 2 hours.

The incident kept Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) on toes till 4 am, after which the passenger was taken to the police station.

Passenger escaped electrocution

According to information, the passenger was identified as Siraj Alam from Muzaffarpur in Bihar. He was traveling in the general coach.

Due to heavy crowding and lack of space, he climbed onto the roof and created a disturbance at Katni station.

He was travelling in the train - 15017 Kashi Express - which was coming from Mumbai and was heading towards Gorakhpur. It halted at platform number 2.

Seeing him on the roof and tower, passengers panicked and got down from the train. Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP) and station officials quickly rushed to the spot.

The overhead electricity supply (OHE line) was immediately shut down to prevent a possible tragedy.

The chaos lasted for more than two hours. Finally, after much effort, RPF personnel managed to bring the man down safely and took him into custody.

Officials confirmed that the train could only resume its journey at 4:14 am, after being delayed for over two hours.