MPPSC secretary removed over disgrace to Bhil community row

BHOPAL: MPPSC secretary Renu Pant has been removed after objectionable content on Bhil tribe appeared in a question paper.

Pant was made OSD in Mantralaya on Thursday, and additional collector of Indore, Dinesh Jain, was given the additional charge of MP PSC.

Bhil tribe was termed ‘criminal’ in a question paper of MP PSC.

The content of the controversial question also said that since the Bhils cannot pay the money they borrow, they take to crime.

Chief Minister Kamal Nath ordered a probe into the matter.

Congress as well as BJP leaders protested against the remark on the Bhils, demanding removal of Chairman and secretary of MP PSC.

An FIR has been registered against both of them, but the High Court stayed it.