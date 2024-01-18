MPPSC Prelims 2023 Results Out: Cut-Off Soars High; Check Your Result Here

MPPSC Releases Result, Answer Sheet Of State Service Preliminary Examination-23; Forest Services Result, Scorecard Still On Hold |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (PSC) has released the answer sheets and result of MPPSC Preliminary exam held on December 17, 2023. This is the first time that the Commission has released the result along with the answer sheet. You can check your result at: https://mppsc.mp.gov.in/Results

However, the result of the State Forest Service Preliminary Examination held along with it has not been released yet. The cutoff marks of the State Service Examination have been released, but the PSC has not declared the score card of the candidates.

In fact, a total of 2.3 lakh candidates had participated in the State Services Preliminary Examination held for a total of 229 posts. PSC has released the result of the exam in two parts. Due to the pending legal case on OBC reservation, the selection list has been released in the main part in the proportion of 87 percent posts.

In the provisional part, two selection lists of 13 % have been declared separately. In the main part, 5589 candidates have been declared selected for the next round of examination. A total of 1073 candidates have been selected in the provisional part.

MPPSC |

The cut-off

Cut-off for the preliminary examination has been very high this time. In the main selection list, the cut off for reserved category in both open and female is 162 marks. That means only those who answered 81 questions out of 100 correctly could be declared successful in the preliminary examination. The cut-off for unreserved category in the provisional part is 156 marks. OBC has 156.

Category wise cutoff in main section

Unreserved – 162

Scheduled Caste – 150

Scheduled Tribe – 142

Other Backward Class – 158

Economically Backward Class – 158

Women - 156

One question gets deleted benefiting candidates with 2 marks

PSC has released the final answer sheet of the exam. One question has been deleted in General Studies. Its two marks have been given to all the candidates. At the same time, in the first question paper General Studies, two answers to five questions are considered correct. Similarly, in the second question paper of General Interest also, two answers to two questions are considered correct.

OBC dispute prevails

Meanwhile, questions are being raised as to why PSC did not release the individual score cards of the candidates along with the results like every time. PSC's answer to the question is that because the case of OBC reservation is pending in the court, the score cards have been withheld.

If the score card was released then it could have been only for the candidates selected in the main part. In such a situation, we did not release everyone's score cards. Similarly, the result of Forest Service is yet to be prepared, hence that result has not been released. As soon as the Forest Service result is ready, it will be declared.