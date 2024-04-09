MP Youth Congress President Vikrant Bhuria Resigns To Help Dad Kantilal In Campaigning; Gwalior’s Darshan Singh To Lead Now

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh):

Following the announcement of Dr. Bhuria's decision, Mitendra Darshan Singh from Gwalior has been appointed as the new State President of MP Youth Congress, quickly filling the vacant position.

Dr. Vikrant, who also serves as a Congress MLA from Jhabua, formally submitted a letter to the National President of Youth Congress, Srinivas Biwi, requesting a replacement for the role of State President of Madhya Pradesh Youth Congress.

“Since my father Kantilal Bhuria is the authorized candidate of Congress from Ratlam-Jhabua Lok Sabha constituency, due to this I have to devote maximum time for campaigning. I am finding it uncomfortable and am not able to do justice to my post. I request party to consider some other face for this important responsibility. The interest of the organization is paramount for me” wrote Vikrant Bhuria in a letter to Youth Congress National President Srinivas Biwi.

Bhuria elaborated that his primary obligation is now to dedicate time to engaging with families in his assembly constituency of Jhabua. Moreover, with his father running for the Ratlam-Jhabua seat, it's imperative for him to be present in the area and support his workers. He expressed his belief that allowing a new leader to take charge in the future would be beneficial for the organization, and he wholeheartedly supports this decision.