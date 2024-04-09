Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Former MLA Lakhansingh Baghel Joins BJP, Citing Lack Of Respect For Congress Workers

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In a big political shake-up for the Congress party, former Karera MLA Lakhansingh Baghel has left the Congress party and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gwalior on Monday.

The switch happened late at night, with Baghel getting BJP membership from Bharat Singh Kushwaha and Energy Minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar.

Baghel said he left Congress because he felt party workers weren't respected enough. His decision to join BJP has boosted morale in the party, with BJP candidate Bharat Singh believing Baghel's involvement in BJP will strengthen their position.

Baghel, who used to represent Karera constituency as a BSP MLA from 2003 to 2008, is a respected figure in the local community. His move away from Congress is seen as a setback for the party in the region.

Digvijay Singh had brought Baghel into the Congress party in 2018. He is said to be a prominent figure in the Baghel community.

Over 16 k people joined BJP

Narottam Mishra, the former minister and chairman of BJP's New Joining Committee, revealed on March 22 that more than 16,000 people have switched their allegiance from Congress and other political groups to the BJP. Mishra emphasized the noteworthy change in the political scenario of Madhya Pradesh, pointing out a daily migration of over 200 leaders from the Congress party.

This move is likely to impact local politics significantly as Baghel is said to be a great loss for the Congress party, setting the stage for a tough competition between BJP and Congress in the upcoming elections.