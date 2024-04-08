MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Wants To Break Congress Record Of 1984 |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Only one political party has until now scripted the records of winning all the seats in Madhya Pradesh.

The Congress won all the 40 seats in the state in the 1984 Lok Sabha election held after the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi when Chhattisgarh was not separated from MP.

The BJP is, however, not far from the record of winning 29 seats. The party won 27 seats in the 2014 and 28 in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The ruling party is putting in all its strength in Chhindwara, the only seat, which it lost in 2019, so that it may also create a record of winning all the seats in MP.

Other than the Congress that won all the seats in 1984, the Janata Party had the record of winning the majority of seats in the state in 1977.

The Janata Party, a combination of many opposition parties, won 27 seats apart from Guna and Chhindwara.

The Lok Sabha election in 1977 was held after the Emergency. Similarly, the 1984 general election was held after the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

In 1977, it was people’s anger against the Emergency declared by Indira Gandhi. Similarly, in 1984, it was a sympathy wave for Indira that swept across the country.

The BJP – especially after the massive mandate it got in the assembly election – thinks that the political atmosphere is in its favour. So, it is making efforts to win all the seats in MP.

According to a senior leader of the BJP, the results of two Lok Sabha elections indicate that the party can win all the seats.

In the previous Lok Sabha election, the BJP lost only Chhindwara seat.

The party is working on this seat so that it can win all the seats, the leader said, adding that there is no problem in rest of the 28 seats.