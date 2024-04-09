Bhopal: Woman Held Captive For Over A Month, Raped By Uncle In Kota

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 23-year-old woman resident of the city was allegedly abducted and held captive by her uncle in Kota, Rajasthan, where the accused raped her repeatedly for over one-and-a-half months, the police said. Three days ago, the woman freed herself from the clutches of the accused, and lodged a police complaint against him on Monday. The police said search was on for the accused.

According to Nazirabad police, the woman went missing from her house in Bhopal on February 26. Her kin had lodged a missing person complaint. The police began searching for her. Three days ago, she reached home and told her kin that one of her uncles, who used to visit her at their house frequently, abducted her on February 26 and threatened her with dire consequences. The woman added that the accused took her to Kota, where he held her captive at his rented accommodation, and raped her repeatedly for one-and-a-half months.

The woman managed to set herself free three days ago. She boarded a bus from Kota to Bhopal to reach her house. She complained to the police on Monday. The police learnt that the accused is a truck driver and native of Rajgarh.

Neighbours clash over house renovation

An argument between two families in Rishipuram Colony of Awadhpuri took a violent turn on Sunday evening when members of one family attacked the other using sharp-edged weapons. In response, the other family locked themselves inside their house and pelted stones on the attackers from the terrace.

According to the Awadhpuri police, Krishna Gupta, 33, a resident of Phase 2 of Rishipuram Colony and an insurance agent, said renovation was underway at his house on Sunday when his neighbour Chandrashekhar Pandey and his sons Mahesh and Hanuman objected to the work. The argument between the trio and Gupta soon turned into a scuffle, following which the trio flashed swords as well as sticks. They launched an attack on Gupta and his family members and even tried to enter their house.

Gupta and his family locked themselves up inside their house and went to the terrace. Meanwhile, the accused trio kept on banging their house doors with their weapons. Gupta and his kin began pelting stones on the trio from the terrace. Later, Gupta approached the police and lodged a complaint. Pandey also filed a counter FIR in the case. The video of the act was caught on the CCTV cameras installed in the locality, which has been making rounds online.