MP: Woman Killed In Bear Attack In Umaria District

e-Paper Get App
The incident occurred near the Panpatha range of BTR, said police officer ML Verma.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, June 20, 2023, 07:31 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Umaria (Madhya Pradesh): A 48-year-old woman was killed by a bear in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district on Tuesday, officials said.

Forest Range Officer Arpit Marol said the woman along with others went inside the forest to collect mahua but she lost her way and entered the core area of BTR.

"Possibly, she reached there in search of water and was attacked by a bear. Paw marks of a bear were found in the area," he said. PTI COR ADU NSK






