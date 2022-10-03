MP: Wild elephants in Mandla trample man to death trying to protect his crops

Mandla (Madhya Pradesh): A 30-year-old man was trampled to death by a herd of wild elephants when he was trying to protect his crops at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla district, a forest official said on Monday.

The elephants had entered the Mawai forest of the Mandla district from neighbouring Chhattisgarh, said Forest Ranger Jagatdas Khare.

He said Dallu Singh Yadav was attacked by the pachyderms when he was trying to protect his crops in the agricultural field on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday near Pakhwar village.

After damaging the crop and killing Yadav, the elephants returned to the forest, he said.

At least five elephants were part of this herd, Khare added.

