MP: West Bengal’s Dokra lamp depicts graceful female figure of goddess Lakshmi

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Deepa Rani, a Dokra lamp of Bankura district of West Bengal is the fourth ‘Exhibit of the Week’ of the month at the social official website and media pages of Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya (IGRMS), Bhopal.

The museum collected the exhibit from Karmakar communities of Bankura district of West Bengal in 2004.

Director of the museum Praveen Kumar Mishra said that the Deepa Rani votive lamp depicts a graceful female figure of goddess Lakshmi standing on an elephant. She holds seven wicked lamps, two of which are projected from her shoulders on an open frame, and one over her head.

It features a unique lost-wax technique or the Dokra casting, and the lamp is prepared by the Karmakar community of West Bengal, he said.

According to the sacred belief, the Deepa Rani represents a celestial icon that heralds light in every auspice it signifies, assures abundance, growth, and charges the ambience with its divine beauty, Mishra added.

The exhibition began on Tuesday. Visitors can see this object on the official site (https://igrms.com/wordpress/?page_id=9023) and Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/NationalMuseumMankind), Instagram and twitter pages of the museum till October 30.