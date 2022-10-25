Bhopal: Officials adopt wait and watch policy to ascertain pregnancy of cheetah at Kuno National Park

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Kuno National Park officials are trying to verify the news that one of the female cheetahs is pregnant. In this regard, they have contacted the wildlife experts of Namibia and according to their suggestion, they have adopted wait and watch strategy.

Notably, eight Namibian cheetahs were released into Kuno National Park on the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month. Out of eight cheetahs, five are females.

According to a Park official, experts said it was too early to predict the pregnancy as at least 70 to 80 days are needed to confirm that it has conceived.

According to reports, when cheetahs were being shifted to India from Namibia, one of them had conceived. The cheetahs at Kuno National Park have not been released into the wild though their quarantine period got over on October 16.

The officials are waiting for the decision from special task force. The decision will be taken at its next meeting. The first meeting held recently remained inconclusive.

