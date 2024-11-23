MP Weather Updates: State Capital @ 8.8 Degrees Celsius, Woollens Are Out | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The winter chill is being felt across the state. The minimum temperature plummeted in Bhopal division on Saturday. The city recorded minimum temperature of 8.8 degrees Celsius, which was 4.8 degrees below normal. This is the lowest temperature recorded so far. The sudden fall of night temperature took many people off the guard.

Hill station Pachmarhi recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 6. 6 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature of other cities was as follows.

Dhar recorded 12 degrees Celsius, Gwalior 11.3 degrees Celsius, Narmadapuram 13.6 degrees Celsius, Khandwa 11.4 degrees Celsius, Raisen 10 degrees Celsius, Khargone 11 degrees Celsius, Ujjain 11.2 degrees Celsius, Damoh 12.4 degrees Celsius, Nowgong 9.5 degrees Celsius, Satna 11.5 degrees Celsius, Tikamgarh 11.2 degrees Celsius while Umaria registered 8.9 degrees Celsius.

Weather department said the temperatures of Indore, Ujjain, Narmadapuram, Rewa, Jabalpur, Shahdol, Bhopal divisions remained below normal. Gwalior witness shallow fog. However, Satna, Dewas, Sagar, Niwari’s minimum temperature remained above normal level. The day in Bhopal remained partially cloudy with early morning fog. People have started wearing the warm clothes to beat the cold, which is intensifying with the every passing day.