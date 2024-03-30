MP Weather Updates: Light Rain, Thunder To Continue Across Dozen Districts

MP Weather Updates: Light Rain, Thunder Expected For Second Consecutive Day |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The weather of Madhya Pradesh has changed for the fourth time in March due to cyclonic circulation, trough and western disturbance. On Friday, there was a hailstorm in Morena, while in Khargone a woman died due to lightning. There was light drizzle, thunderstorm and cloudy sky in Gwalior, Sagar, Ratlam and Bhopal also. Heat also had an impact in many cities. The temperature in Damoh was recorded at 42.5 degrees. Similar weather will prevail on Saturday also.

According to the Meteorologists, light drizzle is expected in Sagar, Damoh, Jabalpur, Panna, Dindori, Umaria, Satna, Rewa, Mauganj and Maihar districts on Saturday.

Light rain, thunder expected on Saturady

As per IMD Bhopal’s Senior Scientist Divya E. Surendran, moisture is coming in the state due to western disturbance, trough line and cyclonic circulation system being active. Because of this, it is hot at some places and light rain at some places. There may be light rain in some areas of the state on March 30 also. Along with this, there will also be thunderstorms and wind blowing at a speed of 30 to 40 km per hour.

Sunny and shady weather in Bhopal

There is sunny and shady weather in the capital Bhopal. It has been cloudy since Friday morning. There was light drizzle in the evening. According to the Meteorological Department, the weather pattern will remain the same for the next 4 days.

Temperature crossed 40 degrees in 11 cities

On Friday, along with hail and rain, there was also the effect of heat. Damoh was the hottest. The temperature here was recorded at 42.5 degrees. At the same time, the temperature remained above 40 degrees in 11 cities.

The temperature remained more than 41 degrees in Guna, Shivpuri, Mandla, Mandla and Tikamgarh. At the same time, the temperature in Khajuraho, Sagar, Khandwa, Naugaon, Umaria and Satna also remained 40 degrees or more.

Also, mercury was recorded at 39 degrees in Bhopal, 37.4 degrees in Indore, 39.6 degrees in Gwalior, 40.4 degrees in Jabalpur and 37.7 degrees in Ujjain.