MP Weather Update: Rain Pulls Down Mercury, Mid-October Paves Way For Winters

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The weather in Madhya Pradesh has been changing for the past three days due to a Western Disturbance. Regions including Gwalior, Chambal, and Sagar have experienced strong winds and rainfall.

The impact of the system is expected to diminish from Wednesday, bringing a slight drop in nighttime temperatures by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius. This change may usher in a sense of cooler weather. However, a new Western Disturbance is anticipated to become active on October 22-23, but it won't significantly affect day and nighttime temperatures.

Senior meteorologist H S Pandey explained that the upcoming Western Disturbance will be active over Punjab, potentially bringing rain to that region. Madhya Pradesh may also feel its impact, though significant rainfall is not expected.

Instead, a modest drop in temperatures may be observed. The latter part of October is not expected to witness a substantial influence of cold temperatures. The real impact on nighttime temperatures and increased cold is expected from the first week of November.

Tuesday saw a shift in weather patterns with rainfall reported in several districts, including Narmadapuram, Naugaon, and Mandla. Narmadapuram received around half an inch of rainfall during the day. Bhopal experienced cloudy conditions, while Shajapur, Aagar, Pachmarhi, Raisen, Vidisha, Rajgarh, and Sehore had a mix of sunshine and clouds.

Also, daytime temperatures dropped in several cities. Bhopal recorded 32.8 degrees Celsius, Indore 33 degrees Celsius, and Jabalpur reported a temperature of 32.4 degrees Celsius. Gwalior registered a temperature of 29 degrees Celsius, indicating a drop of 6.8 degrees in a single day. Seoni recorded the highest temperature at 35.4 degrees Celsius.

October has exhibited three types of weather patterns

Initially, during the first week, cities like Bhopal, Gwalior, Damoh, Jabalpur, and Ujjain experienced unseasonably hot weather, resembling the months of March and April. Some districts saw temperatures rise above 37 degrees Celsius. In the early weeks of October, there was also a mild impact of cooler temperatures.

However, due to the non-activation of the Western Disturbance, increased dry winds from Rajasthan, and up to 20% more intensity of sunlight, the effect of cooler temperatures diminished. Over the past three days, rainfall and overcast conditions have prevailed, continuing the trend of rainfall in October.