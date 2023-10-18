Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister Prahlad Patel on Wednesday took a dig at the Congress party over Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's remark on dynasty politics saying they (Congress) were used to dynasty politics, appeasement, lying and spreading confusion.

Speaking to ANI, Patel in Delhi said, "The Congress has a certificate in Dynasty politics. To question the union home minister Amit Shah's son and Anurag Thakur do is just using a false argument to deceive the people. So, I think Congress has nothing to answer, they are used to dynasty politics, appeasement, lying and spreading confusion. Congress always does politics of greed." The Union Minister further said that the ruckus within the Congress camp in Madhya Pradesh after the Congress's first list of candidates for assembly polls was released, was proof of this.

Notably, Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party over dynasty politics and said "What exactly is the son of Amit Shah doing?" Addressing a Press conference in Mizoram, on being asked a question about the BJP targeting Congress on dynasty politics, Rahul alleged that many leaders of the BJP came from political dynasties.

"What exactly is the son of Amit Shah doing? What does Rajnath Singh's son do? Last I heard, Amit Shah's son is running Indian cricket. Please be objective. Look at the BJP, many of their children like Anurag Thakur, are dynasties," Rahul Gandhi said.

Meanwhile, the Union Minister also said, "Not only this, what I used to say is that the Congress leadership is tired and corrupt. Now, the entire state and country is watching the conversation that took place between the state Congress President (Kamal Nath) and Digvijaya Singh in the last two days." A video showing a banter over ticket distribution between Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh during the Manifesto release function in Bhopal has triggered a flurry of reactions. The opposition camp has latched on to the video claiming it showed deep dissent within the Congress.

In the video, Kamal Nath was heard saying that when he was spoke about "tearing Digvijaya Singh's clothes for not fulfilling promises", he was had replying to those who had dissented on ticket distribution.

Digvijaya Singh who was present on the stage intervened and said the party's documents are signed by the state Congress chief. "Then whose clothes should be torn?" he asked as party leaders laughed.

Meanwhile, while responding to Singh, Kamal Nath said that his relationship with Digvijaya is not political. "It is a relationship of jokes and laughs, of love. Long back, I had given him a power of attorney that he would face verbal abuses for me. That power of attorney is still valid," he added.

To which Singh responded, "But people should know who is making mistakes".

"Whether it is your mistake or not, you will face abuses," Nath said, amid cheers and claps from other leaders.

The state Congress chief reiterated that he and Digvijaya Singh go back a long way. "As I said, it is not a political relationship. It is a family relationship." Besides, reacting to Congress's election manifesto, Union Minister Prahlad Patel said that the Congress had a history of false promises and assurances and never fulfilled it.

"Congress has a history of false promises and assurances. They have never fulfilled it. It is just a way of spreading confusion. Kamal Nath was there for 1.5 years, but what did he do? We are determined for the welfare of the poor and women's empowerment. We have made a 25-year road map for 'Amrit Kaal'. We don't talk for five years, our PM talks for 25 years," the union minister said.

Notably, Congress on Tuesday released its election manifesto containing 101 guarantees in view of Madhya Pradesh assembly elections which will be held next month.

Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to undergo assembly polls on November 17. The election would be conducted in one phase in the state and the counting would be done on December 3.

