Bhopal: Cops Arrest Three Murder Accused

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bagswenia police on Tuesday arrested three murder accused, who were involved in the killing of a 10th standard student on October 14th.

The incident happened on Friday when three friends including the deceased Shubham Rajak were returning home after having food at a hotel, when six accused including three minors stopped and assaulted them.

Shubham was badly beaten, leaving him in a serious condition. He later succumbed to injuries.

The police then registered a case and started investigations. They arrested those accused on Sunday. Later they came to know that there are three others --Jamil Khan, Arun Rohit and Deepak --- also involved in the case. The police have already conducted a search operation to arrest them.

Following a tip off, the police laid a trap in Jail Pahadi area and took them into custody. The SP have announced an award of Rs 10,000 to the police team who had solved the case.

