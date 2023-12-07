 MP Weather Update: Michaung-Impact Fades, Light Sunshine Follows Foggy Mornings In Several Districts Including Bhopal, Jabalpur
Harshita RawatUpdated: Thursday, December 07, 2023, 04:00 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The cities in the state woke up to a misty and foggy morning on Thursday. Several districts including Bhopal, Ujjain, Jabalpur, Bhind, Sagar stayed misty until 8 am, followed by a light sunshine. Light showers were witnessed in Panna, adding a gentle touch of nature's magic to the day.

The weakening of the cyclone 'Michaung' from the Bay of Bengal has led to lingering clouds in the state for the next couple of days due to increased humidity. The wind direction from the north will intensify the cold. Meteorologists suggest the possibility of light drizzles in several districts on Thursday.

On Wednesday, light rain occurred in Jabalpur, Seoni, Mandla, Umaria, Chhindwara, and Balaghat. Seoni recorded the lowest temperature drop, with a decrease of 7.2 degrees in one day, bringing the daytime temperature to 18 degrees Celsius.

Senior meteorologist HS Pandey explained that the north-northeasterly wind direction will lead to increased cold. A slight impact of the cold will be felt during the day as well. The night temperature will see a drop of 1 to 2 degrees.

On Wednesday night, Gwalior was the coldest in Madhya Pradesh, recording a minimum of 13.5 degrees Celsius. Pachmarhi recorded 15.0 degrees, while Narmadapuram had the highest minimum temperature at 20 degrees Celsius.

Bhopal witnessed overcast skies and cold winds throughout Wednesday. The maximum temperature recorded was 23.9 degrees Celsius. Indore recorded a maximum of 21.1 degrees, Gwalior at 24.8 degrees, Jabalpur at 21.5 degrees, and Ujjain at 22 degrees.

