MP Weather Update: Indore’s AQI Remains Poor; Western Disturbance In North Prevents Cold Winds To Enter State

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The air quality of Indore remains ‘poor’ for the second consecutive day on Friday, with AQI of 232. Though the index slightly improved from Thursday. Ujjain, too, breathes poor with Air Quality Index at 236, per the data of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Bhopal, with a moderate AQI, is at 198 on Friday which has increased with 3 units from 185 on Thursday.

MP’s Damoh on the other hand shows a satisfactory AQI with 91 units, whereas unfortunately, no city of Madhya Pradesh has a ‘good’ air quality till date.

Temperature Fluctuations In State

The day temperature in Bhopal has reached 34.2 degrees Celsius. For the second time in 11 years, November has been so hot. Last year on November 6-7, the temperature was recorded at 34.3 degrees.

The effect of heat is expected to remain the same on Friday also along with not-so-chilly nights. The night temperature in November has crossed 17 degrees.

According to meteorologists, the day and night temperatures will start falling only after November 12.

Since November 4, the mercury has been crossing 33 degrees. Meanwhile, the temperature has reached 34 degrees or more twice. The mercury touched the records on Thursday. An increase of one degree was recorded in mercury on Thursday compared to Wednesday.

Meteorologists' Watch

Meteorologist Ashfaq Hussain said cold winds are not able to come to Madhya Pradesh as Western Disturbance is active in Northern India. This system will remain active till November 12, due to which, heat would be experienced during the days.

However, Hussain forecasts an increase in the cold effect during the nights starting from November 12 in Bhopal and several parts of the state. A more pronounced chill is anticipated between November 20 and 25.

Weather In Districts

On Thursday, the effect of heat was seen during the day in many cities of the state. The mercury reached the highest level of 34.5 degrees Celsius in Guna. At the same time, it was 17.5 degrees at night

The mercury remained more than 33 degrees in Narmadapuram, Ratlam, Shivpuri, Ujjain, Khajuraho, Naugaon, Sagar, Satna. The nights are also hot here.

