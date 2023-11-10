MP Election 2023: ''Mama's Bulldozer is Ready If Congress Threatens Voters,

Anuppur (Madhya Pradesh): “If Congress threatens the voters, mama’s bulldozer is all ready!” warned MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan while addressing a public gathering in Bijuri, Kotma in Anuppur district on Friday.

As the Madhya Pradesh assembly election 2023 is round the corner, CM made strict gestures against manipulation of voters and said, “I got to know that Congress candidates are threatening the people for the votes. I am clearly saying if you raise your finger and eye on people so Mama's bulldozer is ready. We will not tolerate hooliganism and we will destroy you.”

CM Accuses Congress Of Stopping Beneficial Projects

CM Chouhan also accused the Congress party of stopping the all beneficial project in Madhya Pradesh during its 15-month tenure in the state after winning the 2018 state assembly polls.

He stated, "The Congress has stopped all my schemes like Sambal Yojana, they snatched cycles from children and also stopped the tirth yatra, though I started again and now it will be by aeroplane," he said.

RaGa Accuses BJP Of Benefitting Industrialists

In past, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the BJP government in an election rally in Satna, claiming that they were only working for some industrialists.

He said, " The farmers, labourers and small businessmen of Madhya Pradesh are scared because the engine of development has stopped in the state. The Congress promises that the work done by its government in Chhattisgarh will also be replicated in MP when we form the government.”

He added, “The last time in 2018, big industrialists had got together with Shivraj Chouhan and overthrew your elected Congress government because our government was not working for Adani but for the labourers and the farmers" the Congress leader said.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)