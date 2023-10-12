MP Weather Update: Hot Days To Continue This Week; Rain Likely In Gwalior-Chambal On October 17-18

Barrie Taylor

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There may be rain in Gwalior, Chambal and Sagar divisions of Madhya Pradesh on October 17-18. Western disturbances are said to become active, which may result in a decrease in temperatures in the state.

On Wednesday, the effect of heat was seen in many cities of the state including Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ujjain. At many places the day temperature remained above 35 degrees.

Meteorologist SN Sahu said that a western disturbance is becoming active towards the Himalayas on October 13, whose impact will be in the state on 17th and 18th October. Hence, there is a possibility of rain in all the districts of Gwalior-Chambal division. Light rain may occur in some parts of Sagar division.

Rain, Heat & Cold Trend In October

After the departure of monsoon, there is a trend of rain, heat and cold in October. The state is experiencing intense heat during the days and slight cold at nights. Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Gwalior also receive light rain once or twice a month. This time also the weather pattern remains the same.

Direct Sunlight On Land, Snowfall To Increase Cold

There has been intense heat in the state for the last 11 days. Due to Western Disturbance not being active in the state, there are no clouds and sunlight is coming directly on the ground.

Due to this, the intensity of sunlight is up to 20% higher. Apart from this, dry winds are also coming from Rajasthan. Because of this there is an effect of heat.

Also, the snowfall has started in the mountains. In such a situation, severe cold will start in the state after the next few days.

Mercury Crossed 37 Degrees In Damoh For 3rd Consecutive Day

Damoh was the hottest on Wednesday. Here the mercury remained above 37 degrees for the third consecutive day. The maximum temperature on Wednesday was 37.5 degrees.

The temperature remained more than 36 degrees in Khajuraho, Rewa, Guna, Gwalior, Shivpuri. The mercury remained 35 degrees or more in Bhopal, Ujjain, Narmadapuram, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Sagar, Satna, Sidhi.

