MP Weather Update: Hot Days, Cool Nights & No Rain In October Leave Denizens Confused

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Monsoon has departed from 19 districts of Madhya Pradesh including Indore, Gwalior, Ujjain. Monsoon will withdraw from the entire state in the next 5-6 days.

Light cold is already being experienced in many cities. The night temperature here has dropped up to 1-4 degrees. However, the heat is showing its effect during the day.

According to senior meteorologist HS Pandey the departure of monsoon has been announced in a total of 19 districts of Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior, Sagar divisions.

In a day or two, the monsoon will depart from the rest of the districts of Western Madhya Pradesh i.e. Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Narmadapuram, Ujjain and Chambal divisions, while the monsoon will depart from Jabalpur, Rewa, Shahdol and Sagar divisions of the eastern part by October 10.

There is no forecast of rain during this period. A trough is definitely passing, but it is not having much effect.

Districts Where Monsoon Bid Farewell

Monsoon has departed from Indore, Gwalior, Ujjain, Bhind, Datia, Niwari, Shivpuri, Ashoknagar, Guna, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Agar, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Morena, Sheopur Kalan, Jhabua and Dhar districts.

October Witnesses Heat, Cold & Altogether

Meteorologist Pandey said that there is a trend of rain, heat and cold in the month of October. This time the trend will be similar. At present it is hot during the day.

In many cities including Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, the mercury is above 33 degrees. At the same time, the temperature has decreased at night. There is also a possibility of light rain in the state after October 10. The weather will remain like this throughout the month.

Cooler Nights In Raisen-Pachmarhi

Light cold has also stepped into the month of October. The mercury is lowest in Raisen and Pachmarhi. The night temperature here is below 15 degrees. The mercury is below 20 degrees in Bhopal, Betul, Datia, Guna, Gwalior, Indore, Rajgarh, Chhindwara, Damoh, Jabalpur, Mandla, Naugaon, Sagar and Umaria.

On the other hand, day temperatures have increased in many cities of the state. This is causing a feeling of heat. The temperature in Guna is beyond 36 degrees. Whereas in Damoh, Sagar, Narmadapuram, Ratlam, Shivpuri and Ujjain the mercury is 35 degrees or more.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)