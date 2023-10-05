 MP: Woman Dies After Brick Falls On Her Head In Satna, Kin Demand Compensation By Placing Her Body In Front Of Civil Hospital
FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, October 05, 2023, 12:57 AM IST
article-image
Representational photo |

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A woman on whose head a brick had fallen while she was filling water into her bottle at the community health centre in Satna on Sunday died on Wednesday, official sources said.

Her kin began demanding compensation by staging a sit-in opposite to the Civil hospital in the town, where they also placed her body.

The woman who lost her life in the unfortunate incident has been identified as Ramkali Gupta. A brick had fallen on her head while she was filling water into her bottle beneath the community health centre in Satna. She had sustained grievous injuries on her head, after which she had been referred to the Rewa medical college for treatment.

She succumbed to her injuries on Wednesday. Her kin demanded Rs 20 lakh as compensation and placed her body in front of Civil hospital in Satna, where they also staged a sit-in. SDM Aarti Yadav and former vice-president of the assembly Dr Rajendra Kumar Singh reached the spot, and gave them support funds worth Rs 1 lakh. They also assured them of redressal of their other issues, after which Gupta’s last rites were conducted.

article-image

