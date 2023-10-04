Madhya Pradesh: Manasa SDOP Resigns, Writes To Police Headquarters |

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Manasa SDOP Yashasvi Shinde on Wednesday has resigned from her post and wrote to police headquarters (Bhopal) and inspector-general of police (IG), Ujjain.

It is pertinent to mention that 2018 batch SDOP Yashasvi Shinde of Manasa tehsil under Neemuch district has tendered resignation from her post. The resignation letter also went viral in social media site leading to a stir in the police department.

As per information accessed, the transfer list released by Bhopal Police Department on Tuesday revealed that SDOP Yashasvi Shinde was transferred from Manasa SDOP office to the post of DSP at Neemuch Ajak. In the first event of this kind in the district, a gazetted officer has been attracting all attention by resigning from her post itself.

Although, the reason behind her sudden resignation was not ascertained yet, no information was revealed. When Free Press tried to contact SDOP Shinde, she didn’t receive the call. Similarly, efforts to contact Neemuch SP Amit Tolani also went in vain as he didn’t answer phone calls.

However, no information has been made available as to whether the resignation letter was accepted or not and it is also not available whether the resignation letter reached the headquarters or not.

