MP Weather: Temperature Below 10°C In 14 Cities; 7.2°C In Pachmarhi

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal continued to shiver for the second consecutive day on Friday. Meteorological department has attributed it to localised cyclonic circulation.

On Friday, Bhopal recorded maximum temperature of 28.4 degrees Celsius while its minimum temperature was 10.8 degrees Celsius.

Indore recorded day temperature of 27 degrees Celsius while its night temperature was 14.2 degrees Celsius. Night temperature went below 10 degrees Celsius in Datia, Guna, Gwalior, Pachmarhi, Raisen, Rajgarh, Chhindwara, Damoh, Jabalpur, Mandla, Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Malajhkand.

According to meteorological department, western disturbance will reach mountains on December 16. The weather system will largely affect higher hills. However, it is likely to alter the winds in the lower levels of atmosphere over the plains. Slowing down and small change in direction may arrest further fall and it may rise marginally on December 16 and December 17.

After the passage of western disturbance, mercury may dip once again on December 18. The lowest may touch around 5 degrees to 6 degrees Celsius December 18 and December 20.

Meteorological department senior scientist Dr Ved Pratap Singh said, “ Despite no major fluctuation, there is much chill in many cities due to localised cyclonic circulation.”

Pachmarhi airstrip construction: NGT issues order to implead MoEF, AAI, collector

FP Photo

National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued order to implead Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) and Climate Change through its Secretary, Airport Authority of India through Director General of Civil Aviation and Narmadapuram district collector in connection with construction of air strip in Pachmarhi (Narmadapuram district).

Captain (commercial pilot licensee) Brajesh Kumar Bharadwaj of Chhindwara had raised issue against the expansion of non-functional Panchmarhi airstrip from 1,200 metres to 1,800 metres. The petitioner had made impleaded nine government agencies in his plea. Of the agencies, the NGT issued order to implement three of them.

The plea of applicant is that the airport is located near protected boundary of Satpura Tiger Reserve, which falls in Eco-Sensitive Zone of Panchmarhi Hills and inside the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Panchmarhi.

According to the applicant, the project is in violation of provisions of ESZ notification and the decision to allow such a project would be disastrous for long-term survival of tigers and the ecosystem.

“Notices have been issued to authorities concerned in this matter. NGT has taken cognisance on transferring it to Central bench. Next hearing is on February 16, 2024,” Caption Brajesh Bharadwaj told Free Press.