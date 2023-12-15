Bhopal: Collector, CP Urged To Ensure Uniform Shop Closing Timings

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police commissioner has said soon a meeting of traders and shopkeepers will be convened to ensure that all markets in the state capital close by 10 pm.

Irrespective of locality, all shops be it at New Bhopal or Old city should be closed by 10 pm, said commissioner police Harinarayan Chari Mishra on Friday.

Earlier in the day, former mayor Alok Sharma called on district collector Asheesh Singh and the Police Commissioner and brought to their notice that defying the guidelines, shops in the old city were operating till midnight.

Expressing concern that midnight markets were spoiling children, Sharma said that New Market, Sarafa closes at sharp 10:00 pm but the markets in the old city were running till midnight. He urged the authorities to ensure that all markets of the state capital close by 10 pm.

Briefing the reporters about the meeting, Sharma said that he met the collector and police commissioner and urged them to implement uniform market closing timing in the entire city.

“There should not be two rules regarding market closure. Currently, New Market, Sarafa closes by 10:00 pm while shops in localities like Qazi Camp, Laxmi Talkies in Old Bhopal remain open till midnight. This is not justified. Midnight markets are spoiling children. It is our responsibility to provide students a conducive environment,” said the former mayor.

Mishra while talking to Free Press said, “Issue has been raised over the different timings of closing market. We will convene a meeting of traders and officials to ensure the implementation of closing all markets by 10:00pm.”