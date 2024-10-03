 MP: Water Tanker Rams Into 3 Cars After Its Brakes Fail In Bhopal
Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, October 03, 2024, 03:59 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The brakes of a water tanker failed at the Chunabhatti trijunction on Wednesday, causing it to reverse and collide into three cars, leaving one woman injured and cars damaged, the police said.

The driver fled the scene, leaving his vehicle behind. Chunabhatti police station in-charge, Bhupinder Kaul Siddhu, told Free Press that the complainant, Pradeep Soni, a 40-year-old IT professional and resident of Kolar Road, was returning from Rani Kamalapati station in the evening.

He had halted at the Chunabhatti trijunction, while a water tanker was already parked in front of his car, and two other cars were behind him. All of a sudden, the tanker started to reverse and crashed into Soni’s car following which his car rammed into two other cars behind him.

TI said that the police have seized the tanker, and registered a case against the accused driver. His identity has still not been ascertained, and efforts are on to trace him.

