MP Viral Video: School Headmaster Caught Taking Nap In Classroom, Leaving Kids To Play

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A video went viral on social media in which a headmaster was caught taking a nap in a classroom, leaving children to play at a primary school in Chhatarpur. A villager recorded the incident and posted on social media on Friday.

The incident is said to be of a Bajaura primary school located in Lavkushnagar area of Chhatarpur district. The video shows school headmaster Rajesh Kumar Arjaria, sleeping peacefully in the classroom, using school bag of one of the students as a pillow. While the children can be heard giggling and playing in the background.

As the video went viral, the District Education Officer has ordered probe in the matter.

Video Became The Topic Of Discussion

This video made by the villagers has now become a topic of discussion among people after going viral on social media.

Surprise Inspection Of Schools

The villagers said that the senior officials of the education department, including collector Sandeep GR, are constantly conducting surprise inspections of schools in rural areas and instructing them to do the teaching work properly, but it has no effect on the teachers of their village schools. They come to school only for food supply. After coming to school, most of the teachers either rest like this, or are busy with their mobiles. The education level of the children studying in the village school is low, they do not even know the answers to simple questions.

Action Will Be Taken Against The Concerned Teacher

District Education Officer MK Koutarya said that the video of the teacher sleeping in primary school Bajaura of Lavkushnagar area has come to the notice, instructions have been given to the cluster principal and block education officer to investigate. Action will be taken against the concerned teacher. No teacher should sleep in school. We are continuously giving instructions to the teachers to reach the school on time and get the teaching work done in the stipulated time.

Notably, a few days ago the photo of a teacher carrying a bottle of liquor after drinking alcohol went viral, in which the teacher was suspended after taking action.

