Tomato Emoji Replaces Blue Tick On Twitter...7 Relatable Tomato Memes To Share With Family & Friends

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 13, 2023, 07:48 PM IST
Tomatoes are selling red hot as prices shot up to Rs 160 per kg in last few days. Some tomato varieties are even priced at Rs 200 per kg. Reason: The basic economics-- incessant rains across India have cut down the supply, whereas demand remains constant. These rising prices are burning a hole in our pockets. Families are trimming their tomato usage and experimenting with alternatives!

As the tomato prices rose and so did its value for all of us! Recently, In Madhya Pradesh's Ashoknagar, a shopkeeper launched a scheme where he was giving 2 kg tomatoes as a gift on a purchase of a mobile phone!

Netizens are expressing the pinch in their pockets with hilarious memes. We have shortlisted the best ones for you:

Here are some top memes taking rounds on social media:

1. Tere Vaste Mein Poore Tamatar Laaunga...

2. Bhaag Simran Bhaag...

3. Tomato Replaces Blue Tick On Twitter:

4. UP Vegetable Vendor Hires Bouncers To Protect Tomatoes

5. Tomatoes Available On Loan And EMIs

6. Want To Bring Employees Back To Office? Offer Free Tomatoes

7. Tomatoes First In The Race

