MP: Villagers In Dasai Invoke Ancient Rituals To Summon Rain

Villagers perform ancient rituals to please Rain God Indradev |

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a bid to invoke rain, villagers in Dasai, a village in Sardarpur tehsil of Dhar district, turned to an ancient ritual hoping to please Indradev ñ the Hindu God of Rain.

Despite the sporadic showers marking the onset of the monsoon in Sardarpur, several villages, including Dasai, remain parched. To combat the dry spell, villagers resorted to a traditional practice, making a person sit upside down on a donkey and parading him around the local crematorium.

On Sunday, a large crowd gathered at Ganga Jaliya Muktidham in Village Dasai to witness the ritual.

According to villagers, this practice, passed down through generations, is believed to bring rain. They shared that their ancestors used the same method during dry spells, trusting that it would appease Indradev and result in abundant rainfall.

The ritual began with the selection of a volunteer, a young man named Ramesh, who bravely agreed to participate in the centuries-old tradition. As Ramesh was seated upside down on a donkey, villagers chanted prayers and hymns, invoking Indradevís blessings.

The procession made its way through the crematorium, a symbolic location believed to have spiritual significance in connecting with the divine.

Elders of the village recounted tales of how this ritual had brought rain in the past, reviving their fields and replenishing their water sources. "Our ancestors believed that by humbling ourselves and performing this act, we show our desperation and humility before the Gods, prompting them to bless us with rain," said Bhagat Singh, a village elder.

The lack of rain has left both farmers and residents of Dasai worried about their crops and water supply. With no sign of relief from the skies, the community turned to their cultural heritage in hope of a solution. The event drew people from surrounding regions, all hoping for the much-needed rain to follow the ritual.

As the procession concluded, the villagers gathered in prayer, eyes turned to the sky, waiting for the first drops of rain to fall. The collective hope and faith in their ancient practice underscored the deep connection between tradition and survival in rural India.

ìWe have done our part, and now we leave the rest to Indradev,î said Ramesh, with a mix of hope and determination. For the people of Dasai, this ancient ritual is more than just a plea for rain; it is a testament to their enduring faith and resilience in the face of adversity.