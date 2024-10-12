MP Updates: PM To Virtually Inaugurate Rewa Airport On October 21; CM Mohan Yadav To Meet Industrialists In Hyderabad On October 16 | File photo

PM To Virtually Inaugurate Rewa Airport On October 21

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate Rewa airport from Varanasi on October 21. The airport inauguration programme will be attended by chief minister Mohan Yadav and his cabinet colleagues. On Friday, deputy chief minister Rajendra Shukla inspected the programme venue to see the arrangements and conducted a meeting.

Rewa airport is a big achievement of Vindhya region, he said. Rewa airport will have landing facility for up to 72-seater aircraft. The airport will promote tourism in Vindhya belt. It will also provide impetus to medical, engineering, education, trade and industries. Some time back, directorate general of civil aviation had provided licence to Rewa airport.

CM Mohan Yadav To Meet Industrialists In Hyderabad On October 16

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a bid to bring investments to Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is all set to meet industrialists in Telangana’s capital Hyderabad on October 16. Yadav will hold an interactive session with the top industrialists and prime focus will be to bring investments in sectors such as Pharma, IT, VFX, Life Sciences, Tourism Sector and others.

During his visit to Telangana, CM will have one to one meeting with industrialists along with a round table meeting. He will also host lunch and dinner with them and hold discussion on investment possibilities in Madhya Pradesh. He will also visit Hitech City, Amazon facility and T-Hub.

Earlier, the Chief Minister had visited West Bengal, Bengaluru, Coimbatore and Mumbai and discussed investment opportunities with the industrialists. Many investors have shown deep interest to do investment in Madhya Pradesh. Hyderabad is known for its huge base of pharmaceutical and biotechnology, Visual effect and animation sector, life sciences, tourism and hospitality.