 MP Updates: PM To Virtually Inaugurate Rewa Airport On October 21; CM Mohan Yadav To Meet Industrialists In Hyderabad On October 16
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Updates: PM To Virtually Inaugurate Rewa Airport On October 21; CM Mohan Yadav To Meet Industrialists In Hyderabad On October 16

MP Updates: PM To Virtually Inaugurate Rewa Airport On October 21; CM Mohan Yadav To Meet Industrialists In Hyderabad On October 16

Rewa airport is a big achievement of Vindhya region, he said. Rewa airport will have landing facility for up to 72-seater aircraft.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, October 12, 2024, 08:08 AM IST
article-image
MP Updates: PM To Virtually Inaugurate Rewa Airport On October 21; CM Mohan Yadav To Meet Industrialists In Hyderabad On October 16 | File photo

PM To Virtually Inaugurate Rewa Airport On October 21

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate Rewa airport from Varanasi on October 21. The airport inauguration programme will be attended by chief minister Mohan Yadav and his cabinet colleagues. On Friday, deputy chief minister Rajendra Shukla inspected the programme venue to see the arrangements and conducted a meeting.

Rewa airport is a big achievement of Vindhya region, he said. Rewa airport will have landing facility for up to 72-seater aircraft. The airport will promote tourism in Vindhya belt. It will also provide impetus to medical, engineering, education, trade and industries. Some time back, directorate general of civil aviation had provided licence to Rewa airport.

Read Also
CM Mohan Yadav To Inaugurate, Perform Bhoomi Poojan Of Works Worth ₹ 83.2 Crore
article-image

CM Mohan Yadav To Meet Industrialists In Hyderabad On October 16

FPJ Shorts
Former Cricketer Ajay Jadeja Announced As Heir Of Jamnagar Royal Family
Former Cricketer Ajay Jadeja Announced As Heir Of Jamnagar Royal Family
Mumbai: ED Accuses Mandhana Family Of Laundering ₹300 Cr Through Shell Companies
Mumbai: ED Accuses Mandhana Family Of Laundering ₹300 Cr Through Shell Companies
Mumbai: Out To Buy Veggies, 76-Yr-Old Woman Mowed Down To Death By Speeding Cement Mixer Truck In Lalbaug
Mumbai: Out To Buy Veggies, 76-Yr-Old Woman Mowed Down To Death By Speeding Cement Mixer Truck In Lalbaug
'Late Night Drunk Thoughts': Rishabh Pant's Midnight Tweet About IPL Leaves Section Of Fans In Splits
'Late Night Drunk Thoughts': Rishabh Pant's Midnight Tweet About IPL Leaves Section Of Fans In Splits

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a bid to bring investments to Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is all set to meet industrialists in Telangana’s capital Hyderabad on October 16. Yadav will hold an interactive session with the top industrialists and prime focus will be to bring investments in sectors such as Pharma, IT, VFX, Life Sciences, Tourism Sector and others.

During his visit to Telangana, CM will have one to one meeting with industrialists along with a round table meeting. He will also host lunch and dinner with them and hold discussion on investment possibilities in Madhya Pradesh. He will also visit Hitech City, Amazon facility and T-Hub.

Earlier, the Chief Minister had visited West Bengal, Bengaluru, Coimbatore and Mumbai and discussed investment opportunities with the industrialists. Many investors have shown deep interest to do investment in Madhya Pradesh.  Hyderabad is known for its huge base of pharmaceutical and biotechnology, Visual effect and animation sector, life sciences, tourism and hospitality.  

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Vijayadashami 2024: Effigies In High Demand; 300 Artisans Have Been Working For Last One Month...

Vijayadashami 2024: Effigies In High Demand; 300 Artisans Have Been Working For Last One Month...

MPRDC To Construct Three Flyovers, Tender Issued; Four-Lane Flyover To Come At Vyapam Square

MPRDC To Construct Three Flyovers, Tender Issued; Four-Lane Flyover To Come At Vyapam Square

MP Weather Updates: Clammy October Weather Shows Signs Of Rainfall; Many District May Witness It In...

MP Weather Updates: Clammy October Weather Shows Signs Of Rainfall; Many District May Witness It In...

₹1814 Crore MD Drug Haul: Mumbai-Sourced Machine Was Brought In Parts; Was Assembled In Factory At...

₹1814 Crore MD Drug Haul: Mumbai-Sourced Machine Was Brought In Parts; Was Assembled In Factory At...

MP Updates: PM To Virtually Inaugurate Rewa Airport On October 21; CM Mohan Yadav To Meet...

MP Updates: PM To Virtually Inaugurate Rewa Airport On October 21; CM Mohan Yadav To Meet...