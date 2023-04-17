MP: Two youngsters drown in Sone river in Balaghat

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons drowned in Sone river in Lanjhi area of Balaghat in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said on Monday.
The two youths, identified as Gyanesh Ghormore (19) and Ajay Ghormore (22), had gone to the river on Sunday for a picnic after taking part in a religious ritual, he said.
"Police was alerted about the two men not returning home till late Sunday evening, after which a search was mounted. Their clothes were found near the river. Their bodies were fished out on Monday by divers," Lanjhi Sub Divisional Officer of Police Durgesh Armo said.
