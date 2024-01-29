 MP: Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari To Visit Jabalpur Tomorrow To Unveil Projects Worth Rs 2k Cr; Security Stepped Up
Monday, January 29, 2024
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Central Minister Nitin Gadkari, along with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and several other ministers, is set to visit Jabalpur on January 30. He will unveil nine projects worth Rs 2367 crore for Madhya Pradesh.

The programme will be held at the Veterinary College Ground in Jabalpur. The district administration is ensuring tight security and making necessary arrangements.

Some of the key projects include the construction of a bridge over the Jamni River on NH 539, widening of the Chandiya Ghati to Katni Bypass road, and the expansion of NH-339 from Bameetha to Khajuraho. Foundation stones for various road development projects will also be laid during the ceremony.

Additionally, Gadkari and CM Yadav will interact with the public, and arrangements have been made for 25,000 citizens to attend. Special provisions have been made for applicants and complaints to be addressed at the venue.

Gadkari's arrival is scheduled for around 11 am at the Veterinary College Ground, where a grand ceremony will be held.

The event will witness the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Central State Minister for Road Transport and Highways VK Singh, Central Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Veerendra Khateek, Central State Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste, Minister for Panchayat and Rural Development and Labour Prahlad Singh Patel, and Rakesh Singh, Minister for Public Works Department, among other prominent leaders.

