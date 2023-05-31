MP Tragedy: 4, including 3 of a family, charred to death after their car rams into tree and explodes in Harda

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Four persons, including three of a family, were charred to death after their car collided with a tree and exploded in Harda on Wednesday morning.

The four were returning from a wedding ceremony around 6'o clock in the morning when the tragic accident happened.

The police station in-charge Sushil Patel told Free Press that the four native of Harda-- Rakesh Kushwaha his wife Shivani, younger brother of Rakesh Akhilesh and their friend Adarsh Choudhary, had came to attend the marriage function at the house of Shivani in Deepgaon of Sehore district.

They were returning from the marriage programme and in between, near the village Pokhrani the driver lost the balance of the car and it got rammed into tree. and it caught fire.

All four got trapped inside the care and were burnt to death.

The police have registered the case and have started the investigations.