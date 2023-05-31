 MP Tragedy: 4, including 3 of a family, charred to death after their car rams into tree and explodes in Harda
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Tragedy: 4, including 3 of a family, charred to death after their car rams into tree and explodes in Harda

MP Tragedy: 4, including 3 of a family, charred to death after their car rams into tree and explodes in Harda

The four were returning from a wedding ceremony around 6'o clock in the morning when the tragic accident happened.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, May 31, 2023, 12:40 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Four persons, including three of a family, were charred to death after their car collided with a tree and exploded in Harda on Wednesday morning.

The four were returning from a wedding ceremony around 6'o clock in the morning when the tragic accident happened.

Read Also
On Cam: Leopard wanders in residential area of Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh
article-image

The police station in-charge Sushil Patel told Free Press that the four native of Harda-- Rakesh Kushwaha his wife Shivani, younger brother of Rakesh Akhilesh and their friend Adarsh Choudhary, had came to attend the marriage function at the house of Shivani in Deepgaon of Sehore district.

Read Also
'Shamelessness..': Congress slams Shivraj govt after condoms, birth-control pills given as part of...
article-image

They were returning from the marriage programme and in between, near the village Pokhrani the driver lost the balance of the car and it got rammed into tree. and it caught fire.

All four got trapped inside the care and were burnt to death.

The police have registered the case and have started the investigations.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

On Cam: Gang of miscreants waylays youth, beats him with belts & sticks in mid of the road in MP's...

On Cam: Gang of miscreants waylays youth, beats him with belts & sticks in mid of the road in MP's...

Bhopal Gaurav Diwas: CM flags off pride race; youths pull off a live band & dance performance

Bhopal Gaurav Diwas: CM flags off pride race; youths pull off a live band & dance performance

MP Tragedy: 4, including 3 of a family, charred to death after their car rams into tree and explodes...

MP Tragedy: 4, including 3 of a family, charred to death after their car rams into tree and explodes...

World No Tobacco Day today: Every 2nd man, 10th woman consume tobacco in state

World No Tobacco Day today: Every 2nd man, 10th woman consume tobacco in state

Bhopal: Contraceptive pills in make-up boxes leave newly-weds red faced

Bhopal: Contraceptive pills in make-up boxes leave newly-weds red faced