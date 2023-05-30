'Shamelessness..': Congress slams Shivraj govt after condoms, birth-control pills given as part of wedding scheme kits

Contraceptive items, including condoms and contraceptive pills, were discovered concealed within makeup boxes distributed to brides during a mass wedding ceremony in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district on Monday.

As part of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Mukhyamantri Kanya Vivah/Nikah Yojana, a mass wedding ceremony was arranged in Thandla, Madhya Pradesh. The event aimed to facilitate weddings for 296 couples belonging to economically disadvantaged backgrounds. During the ceremony, it was discovered that condoms and contraceptive pills were included in the distribution to the newlyweds. These items were discreetly placed inside makeup boxes, which were given to the couples as part of the scheme.

Madya Pradesh Congress, tweeting the video of the make-up kit, took a swipe at the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government.

Shamelessness in Shiv'raj: Congress

"Shamelessness at its peak in Shiv'raj: The BJP government of Madhya Pradesh has distributed condoms and contraceptive tablets in make-up boxes given under the Kanya Vivah Yojana. Shivraj ji, no shame left?" the Congress said.

District official blames state health dept

Bhursingh Rawat, a senior district official, attributed responsibility to the state health department, suggesting that it is conceivable that health officials might have provided condoms and contraceptives as part of an awareness initiative concerning family planning.

"We are not responsible for distributing the condoms and the contraceptive pills. It is possible that the health department gave away the material as part of its family planning awareness program. Under the Mukhyamantri Kanya Vivah/Nikah Yojana, we transfer ₹ 49,000 directly to the beneficiary's bank account. We are responsible for providing food, water, and a tent, which amounts to ₹ 6,000. I had no idea what was in the packets that were distributed," Rawat said, NDTV reported.

More about the MP govt scheme

In April 2006, the Madhya Pradesh government introduced the Mukhyamantri Kanya Vivah/Nikah Yojana, aimed at providing financial support for weddings of women hailing from economically disadvantaged backgrounds. As part of this scheme, the government grants ₹55,000 to the family of the bride.

However, the scheme faced criticism recently when several brides were subjected to pregnancy tests during a mass wedding event in the Gadsarai area of Dindori. One woman who tested positive for pregnancy revealed that she had been living with her fiancé prior to the wedding.

The Chief Medical Officer of Dindori had previously explained that such tests are typically conducted to verify the age of the bride and groom, screen for sickle cell anemia, and ensure their physical fitness.