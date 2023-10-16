MP: Thousands Of Clocks & Blankets Carrying Pictures Of Modi & Shivraj Seized From BJP Leader's Residence In Sidhi

Sidhi (Madhya Pradesh): Thousands of blankets and clocks--with printed pictures of PM Modi and CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, have been seized from the residence of a BJP leader in Sidhi on Sunday evening. It is believed these goods were to be distributed in rural area of Sidhi to tempt the voters.

The Congress leaders staged a night-long sit-in as a protest, demanding strict action against the accused BJP leader.

Congress leader Vinod Verma approached the police station and lodged a complaint against the illegal goods found at the BJP leader's house. Acting on the information, the police conducted a search at the residence of the accused and seized cartons of blankets and clocks carrying pictures of PM Modi and CM Chouhan.

The information was confirmed by Jamodi police station in-charge Upadhyay.

Activist and Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav, who was on a three-day tour, raised concerns at the residence of a BJP leader in Sidhi regarding the alleged distribution of inducements to voters.

He expressed dissatisfaction with the discovery of material and urged for strict action from the Election Commission Of India.