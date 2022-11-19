e-Paper Get App
MP: Stop illicit liquor sale in rural areas of Satna district, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 19, 2022, 11:00 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that several complaints of sale of illicit liquor in the rural areas of Satna district had been received. He asked officials to take stern action against persons involved in illegal and anti-social activities.

He was virtually reviewing the government schemes, construction works and law and order situation of Satna district on Saturday.

He said that Jal Jeevan Mission in Satna district and all other construction works should be given top priority. Action must be ensured against negligent officers and those who commit irregularities.

He said an FIR should be lodged against those who indulge in corruption and those who create obstacles in providing benefits of government schemes to people. Along with awareness activities under anti-drug campaign, children should be counselled by taking parents into confidence.

Minister of State for Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare (Independent Charge) Ramkhelavan Patel was also present along with Commissioner Rewa Anil Suchari and Collector Anurag Verma. Other officers of the district joined meeting virtually from Satna.

Read Also
Bhopal: Youths pay heavy price for taking independent decisions, says folk singer Maithili Thakur
article-image

